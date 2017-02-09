Her ex-husband, Mark F. Spangler, lost nearly $50 million of his investors’ money and was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2014.

The former wife of Seattle investment adviser Mark F. Spangler, who is serving 16 years in federal prison for deceiving friends and investors and losing nearly $50 million of their money, was sentenced Thursday to two years and ordered to pay $4.1 million in restitution for aiding and abetting the scheme.

The prison sentence given to 68-year-old Luann Renfrow by U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly in Seattle was twice what federal prosecutors had asked for. Her attorneys had asked for probation.

Renfrow had pleaded guilty in October to a single count of aiding and abetting investor fraud with an understanding that prosecutors would not ask for more than a year behind bars.

Zilly, however, was not bound by the agreement and said a two-year term was more appropriate.

Renfrow was listed as vice president of The Spangler Group, an investment firm run by her husband, although her job was primarily secretarial and operational. According to documents filed by her attorneys, Renfrow had a high-school education and secretarial training when she met Spangler in 2003 and married him in 2005.

Her lawyers say she had no training as an accountant, and had nothing to do with investment decisions.

Still, Renfrow, in a letter to the U.S. Probation Office, wrote that she “did not listen to my own instincts and I ignored critical information that should have triggered those instincts.” Renfrow said she believed her husband would succeed and pay back his investors.

Her ex-husband was convicted in November 2013 on 32 counts of fraud and money laundering.

He ran The Spangler Group investment firm and, according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents, raised more than $56 million from his clients beginning in 1998.

However, between 2003 and 2011, rather than invest the funds in publicly traded securities, he secretly diverted more than $46 million into his two risky startups, TeraHop and Tamarac. The companies collapsed in 2011 and some investors lost as much as $10 million in Spangler’s Ponzi scheme, according to court records.

“I am deeply sorry and saddened that I was in any way a party to these actions,” Renfrow wrote the court. She noted that she had never been in trouble with the law before.

She and her husband owned a $1 million home and a $890,000 yacht. They sold both and were on their way to South American when Spangler was arrested, according to court documents.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Francis Franze-Nakamura urged the court to impose a one-year prison sentence, which was significantly below the nearly seven years recommended by sentencing guidelines, pointing out that Renfrow had admitted responsibility and is remorseful. Her attorneys also noted her age in urging a low sentence.