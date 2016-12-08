Court records indicate the man has a criminal history and was wanted on an apparently unrelated theft charge out of Kitsap County that was filed Dec. 1.

A 34-year-old Bremerton man has been booked into the King County Jail for investigation of weapons and theft charges after he was arrested Wednesday morning on the campus of Seattle Central College with a rifle concealed in a guitar case, according to police and campus security.

The man was described as a former student by college President Sheila Edwards-Lange in a letter to students.

Seattle police spokesman Jonah Spangenthal-Lee said police were called by campus security officials and arrested a man after someone saw the firearm and reported it.

“We are extremely fortunate that no one was harmed and that at no time was anyone on our campus directly threatened. This incident had a positive outcome because someone on campus was vigilant and reported their concern to our Public Safety office,” according to the letter sent by Edwards-Lange.

Spangehthal-Lee said initial reports that the firearm he was carrying was stolen may not be accurate. He said police were not aware of any specific threats made by the man, he said.