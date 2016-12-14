The 64-year-old suspect was turned over to Mexican authorities on Wednesday after his arrest in Richland in September.

Federal immigration agents in Washington state have arrested and deported a man they say is a former Mexican police officer wanted for beating a man to death 22 years ago after arresting him for urinating in the street

Bryan Wilcox, the acting agent in charge of the Seattle office of Enforcement and Removal Operations for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Humberto Bautista-Sanchez, 64, was turned over to Mexican authorities at the San Ysidro, Calif., border crossing on Wednesday.

According to an arrest warrant issued by Mexican authorities, Bautista-Sanchez is charged with killing a man in Mexico City in 1994. An INTERPOL alert states Bautista-Sanchez beat a man to death for refusing to get into his squad car after Mexican authorities found the man relieving himself on the street.

ICE spokeswoman Rose Richeson said Bautista-Sanchez was arrested in Richland in September after agents received a tip that he was a wanted fugitive. His deportation was given priority by ICE and Bautisa-Sanchez was ordered sent back to Mexico by an immigration judge last month, Richeson said.

“Someone in a position of public trust who is capable of murder shows a total disregard for humanity and is a danger to us all,” Wilcox said in a prepared statement. “Our cooperation with Mexican authorities is imperative to ensuring the safety of our communities.

Since Oct. 1, 2009, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations has removed more than 1,700 foreign fugitives from the U.S. who were wanted in their native countries for serious crimes, including kidnapping, rape and murder, Richeson said.