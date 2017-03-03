Samantha Houston, 18, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony abandonment of a dependent child.
EVERETT — An 18-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to abandoning her newborn in a dumpster north of Seattle after giving birth to him in a shower.
The (Everett) Herald reports Samantha Houston of Everett pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony abandonment of a dependent child.
Houston told police she gave birth March 25 and then panicked, wrapping the baby in a towel and placing him in a dumpster. Prosecutors say afterward she walked to a convenience store to get something to eat.
A tip led Everett police to identify Houston as the suspect about a month after the incident.
The baby was placed in protective custody.
In Washington, mothers can leave their newborns — no questions asked — with a staff member or volunteer at any fire station, rural clinic or hospital emergency room.
