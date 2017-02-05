Officers were dispatched when local residents reported gunshots. The victim, a man, seemed to be in his 20s, police said.

The incident took place at the Shilo Village “H” building on 1926 W Casino Road. Officers were dispatched at around 5 p.m. when residents of the building reported gunshots. The victim seemed to be in his 20s, police said.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office will seek to determine the identity of the victim and the cause of death, while detectives look for evidence and possible suspects.