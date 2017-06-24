The body of Shannon Yeager, 46, was found about 9:30 a.m. Friday along the Pigeon Creek Trail, police said.

Everett police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after her body was found Friday along a public-access trail.

The body of Shannon Yeager, 46, was found about 9:30 a.m. Friday along the Pigeon Creek Trail — near the Port of Everett’s shipping terminals — in the 2900 block of Terminal Avenue, Everett police reported Saturday.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified Yeager and ruled her death a homicide. Authorities did not provide further details about Yeager’s death Saturday night.

“Detectives are investigating the homicide and believe Shannon was known to associate in the North Everett area,” an Everett Police news release issued Saturday said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.