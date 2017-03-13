The victim had recently sought a protection order against her estranged husband, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says.

MOUNT VERNON — Police say a 53-year-old woman was seriously injured when her estranged husband allegedly attacked her with a machete.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports the incident happened in Mount Vernon Sunday night.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was taken to a hospital and then transferred to a Seattle hospital for treatment. Authorities say another person was also injured in the attack.

The sheriff’s office says the woman’s 51-year-old husband fled the scene but was apprehended within an hour.

The sheriff’s office says the woman had recently sought a protection order against him. He is being held in jail on investigation of attempted murder.