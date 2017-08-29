Authorities said the man raised a rifle at deputies before he was shot. Officers were responding to a domestic-violence call.

A 39-year-old Enumclaw man is expected to survive after he was shot by a King County sheriff’s deputy who was investigating a domestic violence call in the predawn hours Tuesday.

Deputies were responding to a report of a man assaulting his girlfriend at a home in the 29500 block of Southeast 472 Street in Enumclaw at 3:48 a.m, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West.

Once deputies arrived they were able to help the girlfriend and two children get out of the house, she said.

A few minutes later, the deputies heard a noise, West said. Using night vision goggles, one of them was able to see a man creeping down the driveway in the dark with a rifle, she said.

The two deputies tried to get the suspect to drop his rifle, but he would not comply, she said, and instead raised the rifle at the deputies.

One of the deputies, an 18-year veteran of the force, fired at least once and struck the suspect, she said.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.