Similar reports of leaflets being distributed have popped up across the country over the past two years, including in the Spokane area.
ELLENSBURG — Officials in Ellensburg are downplaying the recent discovery of brochures promoting the Ku Klux Klan.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that three residents reported finding the brochures, prompting the city to post a statement on Facebook rejecting such extreme messaging and reaffirming that it values inclusiveness, diversity and tolerance.
Officials say the brochures do not appear to be tied to a growing presence of the white supremacist group in the area.
Mark Potok, a senior fellow with the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, said the brochures may have been spread by a single sympathizer.
