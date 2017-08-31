Thomas Emery and his two brothers are accused of possessing volumes of child pornography at their Seattle home. His brothers did not enter a plea.

One of three Seattle brothers accused of possessing volumes of child pornography pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Thursday morning in King County Superior Court.

Thomas Emery, 80, entered the pleas to two counts of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct. His next court date is Sept. 26. He is being held in jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

His brother, Charles Emery, 82, did not enter a plea Thursday because his defense attorney, Jesse Dubow, requested that he be sent to Western State Hospital for a competency evaluation.

Judge Sean O’Donnell signed the order to transfer Charles Emery but noted the hospital “is chronically delayed in admitting individuals.” A conference to discuss the status of his case was tentatively set for Sept. 21.

A third brother, Edwin Emery, 78, is being treated at Harborview Medical Center and is under guard, according to senior deputy Prosecutor Cecelia Gregson. His arraignment was continued until Tuesday.

Charging papers filed against the men said a search of their home earlier this month turned up of sexually explicit images and videos of young girls, along with girls’ clothing, shoes, toys and handwritten notes about girls being kidnapped, raped, tortured and killed.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), which includes Seattle police detectives and agents with Homeland Security, searched the brothers’ home for more than 30 hours earlier this month.

They reported finding sexual images of children throughout the residence along with dozens of pairs of girls’ penny loafers, panties and toys. They also found a single-serving vodka bottle and a note indicating the alcohol had been given to a child victim to facilitate her sexual abuse, according to the charges.

In the house’s crawl space, detectives also found a girl’s pink hat partially buried in the dirt, along with a handwritten note that had been burned but was similar to other notes in the house about sex abuse and homicide, charging papers say.

Police have also searched a Shelton property owned by the Emerys’ older brother, where Charles Emery had reportedly stored some of his possessions. Public records show that the older brother, Don Emery, was 85 when he died in October.

According to Mason County property records, the deceased brother’s dilapidated three-bedroom home sits on three acres along Highway 3.

Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Dave Pimentel said his agency is in contact with investigators in Seattle and Mason County to see if there’s a possible link between the Emery brothers and the 2009 disappearance of 10-year-old Lindsey Baum as she was walking home from a friend’s house.

There’s nothing specific to indicate a connection, but Grays Harbor County investigators are interested in the Seattle case because of the nature of the allegations against the brothers and the proximity of the Shelton property to where Lindsey vanished, Pimentel said, estimating the distance to be 20 to 25 miles.