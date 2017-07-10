Edmonds Police have identified a suspect in the stabbing of two men Sunday morning at an apartment complex.

A 24-year-old man considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection with the stabbing of two men Sunday morning in Edmonds, Edmonds Police said Monday.

Marco Antonio Vicente-Dominguez faces arrest on probable cause for two counts of second-degree attempted murder, police said.

Two men, 30 and 35, were stabbed at the Horizon Apartments complex in Edmonds.

The victims remain in critical and serious, but stable, conditions at Harborview Medical Center, said police.

Vicente-Dominguez may also go by the first named “Antonio” or “Tonio,” police said. He was last seen wearing a blue polo-style shirt and dark pants.

He may have suffered an injury during the assault that cause him to bleed, police said.

The public is advised not to approach the suspect and instead call 911.

Police said that numerous people were in the apartment at the time the assault occurred, and that all subjects “knew each other and were either living there or had been staying in the unit.”