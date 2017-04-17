Swastikas spray-painted early Monday morning on cars and residences in Edmonds appeared more likely to be just “random” vandalism, said Edmonds police. The vandals didn’t seem to know Nazi symbols, having painted one swastika in reverse.

There was no information so far that spray-painted swastikas early Monday morning on 13 cars and residences in Edmonds, and a few blocks away in unincorporated Snohomish County, were targeted hate crimes, say Edmonds police.

The vandals certainly didn’t know some basics of Nazi symbols.

When Edmonds police tweeted two photos of the vandalism, someone commented, “The one on the left didn’t even do a swastika right. Wow …”

It had been spray-painted in reverse.

In the unincorporated area of Esperance a few blocks away, the vandals spray-painted swastikas mostly on the license plates of cars.

“I don’t think it had anything to do with taxes or anything,” said Lt. John Flood, spokesman for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “I think it’s because it makes it more inconvenient for the vehicle’s owner. They have to get a new license plate.”

He said swastikas were spray-painted on all eight cars in the unincorporated area except one. It had a “Hillary” bumper sticker and the vandals sprayed “Trump” on its license plate and the back of the car.

So far, neither law-enforcement jurisdiction is considering this a hate-crime investigation.

The reports of the vandalism began about 9 a.m., said Edmonds police Sgt. Josh McClure, as residents in the Westgate part of the city woke up to find swastikas on their cars.

McClure said the FBI has been informed.

He said that in interviews with the victims, none felt they were targeted due to their race, religion, sexual orientation or other categories that would make it a hate crime.

Flood said perhaps these weren’t the smartest vandals, and dealing with criminals like that, “It’s why we’re still in business.”

Anyone with information on the vandalism can contact Edmonds police at 425-771-0212 or edtips.edmondswa.gov, or the Sheriff’s Office at 425-388-5250.