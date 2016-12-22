An autopsy determined the woman’s death was not accidental or natural, authorities said.
A 62-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after his female roommate was found dead inside their shared apartment, according to the Edmonds Police Department.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
The arrest is the latest development in an investigation that began Monday, when officers were called to the man’s home in the 8100 block of 236th Street Southwest after receiving reports of suspicious activity, the department said.
Officers found the suspect’s 45-year-old female roommate dead at the home. An autopsy by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the woman sustained trauma to her body that is not consistent with natural or accidental death, the department said.
A police investigation into the woman’s death continues.
