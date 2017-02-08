Prosecutors say the Edmonds man claimed he was a Seattle police officer and tried to arrest her after she declined to have sex. She challenged him and was able to get away to summon the real police.

An Edmonds man is accused of impersonating a Seattle police officer and attempting to extort sex from a dancer at a strip club near Pike Place Market, according to King County prosecutors.

Hunter Davis, 22, was charged last week with first-degree criminal impersonation and first-degree extortion with sexual motivation. He was booked into the King County Jail on Jan. 29 and released the next day after posting $30,000 bail, jail and court records show. Davis is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 15.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, Davis attempted to sexually touch a 27-year-old dancer at Déjà Vu Showgirls as she performed a lap dance on him, but she repeatedly told him he couldn’t touch her, charging papers say. When the dance was over, Davis allegedly asked the woman to have sex with him in exchange for $100. When she declined, he identified himself as a Seattle police officer and told her she was under arrest, quickly flashing something that appeared to be a badge, the charges say.

Davis lifted his shirt, revealing a pistol tucked into his waistband, and ordered the woman outside, according to charging papers. The woman was “wearing the equivalent of underwear and she was afraid of what Davis intended to do,” the charges say.

Just before Davis got the woman to a back exit, she told him she didn’t think he was a cop and walked back to the DJ booth, the charges say.

The DJ confronted Davis, who again lifted his shirt, claimed to be an officer, the charges say. As the DJ continued to challenge Davis and asked to see ID, the dancer was able to run into a locker room and call 911.

The club manager asked Davis to leave immediately, but he refused and insisted he was an officer. Davis finally relented and exited the club as real police officers arrived, charging papers say. He approached them and “stated he wanted to report solicitation at the night club,” the charges say.

He was detained, his weapon was taken and police verified Davis had a concealed pistol permit, the charges say. Police said the handgun was loaded and had a bullet in the chamber.

“But for the victim’s fortitude in summoning the courage to challenge the defendant and ultimately resisting his threats, it’s unclear what the consequences for her may have been,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Lisa Johnson wrote in charging papers.