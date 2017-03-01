A neighbor’s security camera recorded audio and video of the drive-by shooting, police said. No one was injured.
Gunshots fired from a passing SUV struck a home in Edmonds Tuesday night while a half-dozen people were inside, including an infant, police said.
At least three bullets struck the home in the 6600 block of 172nd Street Southwest around 9:15 p.m., police said in a news release. Four adults, a teenager and an infant were inside the home when the bullets came in through a window, according to police.
No one was injured.
A security camera at the home of a neighbor recorded a red SUV drive by the victims’ home and then turn and pass a second time, police said. On the second pass, six shots can be heard coming from the SUV, according to Edmonds police.
