King County sheriff’s detectives on Thursday searched an area near Duvall for remains of a victim killed by Gary Ridgway, the notorious Green River killer who confessed to murdering 49 women. The search was unsuccessful.

Detectives and cadaver dogs scoured the wooded area near Northeast 140th Street and 286 Avenue Northeast, the sheriff’s office said, one of many locations Ridgway talked to authorities about after his arrest.

No information on the victim, whose remains could be in the area, was available.

Detectives have known of the location, though have not done a thorough search before Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“When time allows, they continue to look at information learned from Ridgway and conduct searches in areas that have not been searched before,” the release says.

Ridgway, then 52, was arrested Nov. 30, 2001, after his DNA linked him to evidence in three cases. He eventually pleaded guilty in 2003 to killing 49 women over 20 years, but he says the actual number of victims is closer to 70.

Many of the victims’ bodies have not been found.

