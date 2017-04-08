Andrew Richwine has been looking at his cellphone when he struck Cody Meyer in 2015. Meyer died five months later.

A driver who struck a flagger at a construction site near Issaquah while looking at his cellphone, fatally injuring the victim, is to serve six months in work release and perform 240 hours of community service.

Andrew Richwine, 34, also must complete 240 hours of community service. He was sentenced Friday in King County Superior Court, after pleading guilty to felony vehicular homicide last month.

Richwine was driving his Jeep in December 2015 at 40 mph when he struck Cody Meyer, 23. Meyer died five months later.

Richwine will lose his driver’s license for two years. When the father of two young children is allowed to drive again, he’ll have to keep all electronic devices in the vehicle locked up.