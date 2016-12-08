The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say crashed a pickup into a parked school bus Thursday afternoon.

No children on the bus, which was stopped at the intersection of 108th Street Northeast and 78th Avenue Northeast, suffered injuries in the crash around 2:45 p.m., according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Roughly a dozen were on board, sheriff’s spokeswoman Shari Ireton said. The bus was stopped to let some off after school.

The circumstances that led to the crash remain unknown.

The bus driver sustained minor injuries, Ireton said, and the driver of the pickup suffered facial injuries, although the extent of them are unknown. “Witnesses said they could see blood on his face” before he ran away, she said.

Investigators described the suspect as a white man in his 30s with a shaved head and wearing tan Carhart pants and jacket, skull rings, a bullet necklace and a diamond earing, according to a news release from Ireton.

He was driving a tan and red full-size pickup with the Montana license plate number 430844B, the release says.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information on the driver or crash to call 911.