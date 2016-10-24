The 19-year-old driver and a passenger were both ejected from the car when it struck a house, police said. The driver died at the scene.

CENTRALIA — Authorities say a driver was killed and two passengers hurt after he lost control while speeding away from a police officer.

Q13 reports an officer in Centralia tried to pull over the car around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The driver refused to stop and the patrol officer was not able to keep up with the car. The officer found that the car had crashed into a residence.

Police said the 19-year-old driver and one passenger were both ejected from the car. The officer and firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, but the driver died at the scene.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.