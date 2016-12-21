Investigators say the vehicle was traveling at more than three times the posted speed limit when the driver lost control, struck a sign and a tree, killing a passenger.

TACOMA — A 19-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a Bonney Lake crash that killed another woman.

The News Tribune reports that the driver on Tuesday was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment in connection to the Sept. 11 crash that killed 18-year-old MacKenzie Rae Martin.

The driver was with Martin and a 16-year-old passenger when they went over a hill, flew nearly 150 feet and careened out of control, striking a sign and a tree. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling at more than three times the posted speed limit.

The driver and the 16-year-old were wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries. Martin, who was in the front passenger seat without a seat belt, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.