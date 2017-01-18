The woman was taken into police custody after she allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Lynnwood.

A woman was arrested after the car she was driving struck and killed a pedestrian in Lynnwood Tuesday night, according to a Lynnwood Police Department news release.

The collision was about 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of 176th Street Southwest, the department said. The driver was being held under investigation of vehicular homicide, police said.

Details of the incident, including the age and gender of the pedestrian, were not immediately disclosed.

An investigation continues.