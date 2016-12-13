Charging papers say the driver later bragged about the collisions, saying he had obtained a high score for the most damage.

King County prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old Island County man with numerous felonies in connection with an alleged “Fast and Furious”-inspired rampage on northbound Interstate 5 last week.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Stephen Thrash Brant was high on heroin and methamphetamine when he drove his white Ford Crown Victoria at high speeds on the shoulder and careened into at least seven cars during the evening rush hour on Dec. 7 in Seattle, charging papers say.

Brant faces charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and three counts of hit-and-run on an occupied vehicle, say the papers. At one point, he drove into incoming traffic at the Columbian Way interchange to I-5, abandoned his car and then ran onto Airport Way South, the papers say.

Brant was “menacing other drivers, jumping on their cars and in one instance tried to forcibly take a man’s car and drive it away,” Deputy Prosecutor Peter Lewicki wrote in charging papers. He also faces a charge of attempted second-degree robbery for allegedly trying to steal the man’s car.

Troopers previously said Brant, who lives in Greenbank, told them he believed he was part of “Fast and Furious,” an apparent reference to the septet of street-racing movies and associated video game.

Brant, who had been arrested the previous day in Oak Harbor for driving while intoxicated, was convicted in Indiana in 2014 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, the charges say.