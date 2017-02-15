The victim was walking her dog Aug. 5 in Marymoor Park when she was violently attacked.

A 33-year-old transient was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, accused of viciously attacking a woman who was walking her dog in Redmond’s Marymoor Park in August, according to King County prosecutors.

Charles Stockwell Jr. is apparently at Western State Hospital, undergoing competency restoration in connection with an unrelated burglary in Thurston County. The burglary was allegedly committed three days after the 43-year-old Redmond woman was beaten and strangled with a shoelace on a trail in the park on Aug. 5, say charging papers filed in the assault case.

Stockwell is accused of hiding out in bushes, then rushing the victim from behind. He lifted her off her feet, threw her to the ground next to the trail and immediately began punching her in the face and head and pushing his thumbs into her throat, according to charging papers.

“When the victim asked the defendant why he was doing this, he responded he ‘had’ to do it and that he was going to kill her. At that moment, the victim thought she was going to die,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor William Doyle wrote in charging papers.

“It got even worse. As the victim tried to fight back, the defendant grabbed her arm, wrenched it behind her, and popped her elbow out of her socket. With the victim screaming on the ground in pain, the defendant took a shoelace out of one of his shoes, put it around the victim’s neck, and began strangling her with it,” Doyle wrote.

As the woman began to lose consciousness, she used her fingers to pull the shoelace from her neck and screamed for help, the papers say. A man walking in the area heard her screams, ran over and scared Stockwell away, say the charges.

Stockwell was ultimately identified from DNA found on the shoelace, which was left in the victim’s hair when he fled the scene, charging papers say.