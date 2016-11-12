Saturday’s search was the latest of two this month for remains of victims of serial killer Gary Ridgway, who pleaded guilty to killing 49 women but has said he thinks there were many more.

Authorities on Saturday searched a South End area for remains of a victim killed by Gary Ridgway, the Green River killer, following a similar search near Duvall earlier this month, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

It’s unclear what, if anything, was recovered in the search, which was near Tukwila’s Southcenter mall and South 178th Street near Interstate 5. The earlier search on Nov. 3 was unsuccessful.

“As with the search last week near Duvall, this search was based on continuing re-evaluation and analysis of information provided by Gary Ridgway,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Saturday.

Ridgway pleaded guilty in 2003 to killing 48 women, and he pleaded guilty in 2011 to a 49th. He says, however, the actual number of victims is closer to 70 and that many of the victims’ bodies have not been found.

In a plea bargain with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Ridgway agreed to detail the killings in exchange for being spared the death penalty.

Both November searches were the first of those two particular sites, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Neither site was specifically identified, or pinpointed by Ridgway at the time of the 2003 interviews with KCSO,” the release says.

No information on the possible victim, whose remains could be in the South King County area, was reported. Also unclear was if or how the two November searches might be connected.

A King County sheriff’s spokesperson could not immediately be reached.