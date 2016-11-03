When deputies arrived to the area early Thursday, two vehicles were on fire, as well as a nearby shed, the King County Sheriff’s Office said. They also found the graffiti.

Authorities are investigating multiple arsons at a Burien home early Thursday, where they also found anti-Semitic graffiti, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators are working to determine if the graffiti is a hate crime, sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., deputies received a report of an explosion and fire in the 12400 block of 20th Avenue South, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived, two vehicles near a home were on fire, as well as a nearby shed, West said.

In addition to the fires, investigators discovered in black letters an anti-Semitic phrase painted on the home’s front door and shed, West said. No further details on the lettering were available.

“We’re not officially calling it a hate crime, but it certainly is looking that way from the onset,” she said.

King County fire Investigators determined the fires were arson, the office said.

No arrests have been made.