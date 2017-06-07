Four people were walking along a road in Issaquah a little before 1:30 a.m. on May 28 when an SUV struck and killed 21-year-old Kevin Lozoya.

ISSAQUAH — Washington State Patrol detectives say they’ve found a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Issaquah, but they’ve yet to locate its driver.

The patrol says four people were walking along a road in Issaquah a little before 1:30 a.m. on May 28 when a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck and killed one of them, identified as 21-year-old Kevin Lozoya.

Authorities announced Wednesday that they found the sport-utility vehicle over the side of an embankment on Highway 900 west of Issaquah on Friday. Trooper Rick Johnson says the State Patrol didn’t immediately announce the find for investigative reasons.

Johnson says the vehicle is in an evidence storage facility and will be processed by the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.