Jamie Haggard hasn’t contacted her family or used her cellphone or credit cards since June 8, 2016, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives believe she is dead.

Detectives are excavating a backyard in Kenmore in search of the remains of a 27-year-old woman who lived there, said King County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West.

It’s the second time since July that detectives have dug at the home in search of Jamie Haggard.

“We have received information that she may be buried in the back of this house,” West said. “We searched it a year ago and didn’t find anything, but the backyard is huge … A source contacted us and told us the body was buried in the yard and directed us to a different location.”

Haggard’s family reported her missing June 17, the sheriff’s office said. At the time, they said her disappearance was considered suspicious.

The backyard where detectives are searching is at a vacant house in the 8200 block of Northeast 145th Street.