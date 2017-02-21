A judge on Tuesday found probable cause to hold the suspect on investigation of first-degree murder and set the man’s bail at $1.5 million.

Court documents don’t answer the burning question: What would compel a man hired to do home repairs to allegedly attack a 78-year-old Snohomish woman and her daughter with a carpet cutter?

The suspect, John Kuljis, 31, of Everett, killed Barbara Decker and critically injured her 63-year-old daughter, Janine Shaffer, on Sunday in Decker’s Snohomish-area home, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday in Everett District Court.

An Everett District Court judge on Tuesday found probable cause to hold Kuljis on investigation of first-degree murder and set bail at $1.5 million.

“I’m curious to know what would drive a guy like that to murder my sweet little gray-haired mom,” Mark Glover told KOMO-TV. “I’m not sure what that can be.”

Glover told the TV station he had hired Kuljis’ 46-year-old uncle to do some bathroom repairs on the house in the 12100 block of 212th Street Southeast that Decker shared with his sister, Shaffer.

On Sunday, the older man told police that he had brought his nephew to work with him that day, according to the affidavit, which lays out the case against Kuljis.

He said his nephew “disappeared” for a few minutes and then returned to the bathroom and called Shaffer to the bathroom. When she appeared, Kuljis chased her down a hallway and then attacked her, the affidavit said.

The older man told police that he took his nephew and fled after Shaffer screamed at him to “Get him out of here.” The uncle claimed he did not know that the older woman also had been stabbed, according to the affidavit.

Shaffer called 911, the affidavit says.

The suspect’s uncle told police that while they were driving away from the home, his nephew cleaned the carpet knife and then threw the knife out of the window, the affidavit said.

The uncle said he dropped Kuljis off at the Everett house he shares with his parents.

Police said the suspect’s mother later reported that Kuljis put clothes in the washing machine as soon as he got home.

The uncle was arrested on a number of outstanding warrants but is not considered a suspect in the attacks on the two women, police said.

A detective said investigators have found no motive to explain the attack.

“None whatsoever,” Snohomish County sheriff’s Detective Dave Fontenot told The (Everett) Herald.

Glover, the slain woman’s son, told KOMO-TV he didn’t know Kuljis, but that the suspect’s uncle seemed like a nice guy.

“I had an old truck I was trying to sell (and) we struck a deal: You can do some work for me and you can have the truck,” Glover said.

“My mother was a sweet little old lady; she worked long and hard for many years,” Glover told KOMO-TV. “The idea was she could retire and be comfortable. She never drank and smoked, so she was expecting a long healthy life.”

Shaffer is being treated for her wounds at an Everett hospital.