“We got a call on a shooting. When we arrived, the victim didn’t want anything to do with us,” a King County sheriff’s spokesman said.

King County sheriff’s detectives were interviewing a man who was shot in the leg in Shoreline shortly after noon on Wednesday.

Sgt. Jason Houck said the victim was uncooperative and it is believed he knew the person who shot him. Houck said the victim, who was not identified, was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and a detective has followed him there.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Northeast 195th Street, according to a department tweet.

The sheriff’s office has no information on a possible suspect at this time.