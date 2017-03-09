Several students reportedly overheard the freshman say “I’m going to shoot up the school tomorrow” and “I have a gun in my bag.”

A 15-year-old student was arrested Wednesday night after threatening to “shoot up” Lynnwood High School, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said several students alerted authorities after overhearing the freshman boy say, “I’m going to shoot up the school tomorrow” and “I have a gun in my bag.” The witnesses said the boy did not display a gun, but that his statements concerned the other students, the sheriff’s office said./

The student told deputies he was joking, according to the sheriff’s office. The boy was booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center for investigation of felony harassment.