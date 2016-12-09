The victim is reportedly a male.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the Bothell area.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. near 198th Place Southeast and Filbert Road. The victim is a male, the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Deputies were searching for a suspect.

This post will be updated.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
David Gutman: dgutman@seattletimes.com.