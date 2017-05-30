The death of the 50-year-old woman is considered suspicious “based on evidence at the scene,” the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives are investigation the “suspicious” death of a 50-year-old woman in an Everett-area home early Tuesday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s roommate called 911 around 1:20 a.m. to report finding her dead in a home in the 12000 block of Fourth Avenue West, the sheriff’s office said. Her death is considered suspicious “based on evidence at the scene,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The name of the woman, as well as the cause and manner of her death, will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.