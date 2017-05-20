Sig Hansen, who has apologized for the incident, has been accused of spitting on the Uber driver and denting the driver’s car.
Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen pleaded not guilty Saturday to misdemeanor charges stemming from a confrontation with an Uber driver in Ballard.
Hansen, who has apologized for the early Thursday morning incident, has been accused of spitting on the Uber driver and denting the driver’s car after learning he couldn’t pay cash for his family’s ride home. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and property destruction.
“I feel terrible about it. It’s embarrassing,” Hansen said as he left Municipal Court in Seattle on Saturday.
Magistrate Park Eng ordered Hansen to abstain from alcohol and drugs.
Hansen, 51 — who has gained fame as the hard-charging Norwegian-American skipper of a Seattle-based fishing vessel on the cable TV series “The Deadliest Catch” — was in Ballard celebrating Norway’s Constitution Day with his family before the encounter with the Uber driver.
Hansen faces other legal troubles. His estranged daughter, Melissa Eckstrom, 29, is suing him, claiming saying he sexually abused her as a toddler.
Hansen has vehemently denied those allegations, labeling them “an old-fashioned shakedown.”
Prosecutors last month decided the case did not warrant criminal charges.
