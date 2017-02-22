Bail was set at $1 million for a Mill Creek man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in the chest early Tuesday. Police say the couple’s daughter witnessed the alleged crime and banged on neighbors’ doors for help.

Mill Creek police say a daughter saw her father stab her mother to death, then banged on neighbors’ doors because other relatives sharing their apartment ignored her screams for help.

A neighbor who lives down the hall from the family called 911 at 4:19 a.m. Tuesday and reported hearing a female screaming in the hallway and banging on doors, says the statement of probable cause outlining the police case against Matt Alton, 52. The neighbor opened her door, and the daughter told her “her dad stabbed her mom and her mom was dead,” says the statement, which doesn’t indicate how old the daughter is.

Officers who responded to the Heatherwood Apartments, in the 13500 block of North Creek Drive, found Alton as he walked between buildings at the apartment complex and took him into custody, the statement says. He had blood on his forehead, in both ears, on his feet and shirt and also had a cut on his hand, it says.

The daughter told police she shares a bedroom with her parents and was awakened in the middle of the night by her parents arguing, the statement says The daughter tried to pull her father off her mother but couldn’t, then her father left the room as the daughter’s aunt and cousin came in, it says. Alton then returned to the bedroom, stabbed his 66-year-old wife in the chest and said, “There you go,” before leaving the residence, according to the probable-cause statement.

The daughter told police she screamed for someone to call 911, and when her relatives didn’t do anything, she ran into the hallway to seek help, the statement says. Officers found the motheron a mattress “with a knife impaled in her chest,” it says.

The statement says there is an unreported history of domestic violence between the couple.

Alton, who was booked into jail on investigation of first-degree-murder domestic violence, was ordered held Wednesday in lieu of $1 million bail.