PORTLAND — Authorities say a 69-year-old man was critically injured when a man set him on fire at a Denny’s restaurant near Portland.
Sgt. Dan Kraus of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a man entered the Denny’s late Wednesday and sat in a booth adjacent to the victim. He says surveillance video showed the suspect dumping an unknown liquid onto the victim. He then tossed a lit item onto the victim, causing a large flash.
The suspect then ran from the restaurant. Police are searching for a man in his 20s. He wore a black, flat brim hat, black hooded jacket, gray sweatpants with a black stripe and black shoes.
The victim was taken to a Portland hospital. His name has not been released.
