The transfer station is closed Friday as firefighters work to put the blaze out, officials said.

Fire crews are still fighting a trash fire that erupted overnight at the South Transfer Station in South Seattle, according to a Seattle Fire Department tweet.

The extent of the damage is unclear, but officials said Friday morning that the blaze is 70 percent contained.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Fires of this type are often caused by improperly discarded marine flares and pool chemicals, the department tweeted.

The station has been closed for the day, officials said.