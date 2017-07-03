Cameron John Espitia, 31, was arrested in the fatal shooting of Jennifer Espitia, 29, who was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center early Sunday. He was booked into King County Jail for investigation of homicide.

A man accused of shooting his wife in the head while they were riding in an Uber through Queen Anne early Sunday told police he didn’t remember anything from the time they were waiting for the car until he awoke later in some bushes, according to court documents filed Monday.

A judge on Monday set bail at $3 million. Prosecutors haven’t yet filed formal charges.

The couple got into an Uber car for a ride shortly after midnight Sunday, according to probable-cause documents. The driver said Jennifer Espitia sat in the front passenger seat and Cameron Espitia sat behind the driver.

The two started arguing, and the driver heard a loud boom, which he said he first thought was a tire blowing but realized it was a gunshot. Thinking he would be shot next, the driver asked Cameron Espitia where he would like to be taken, to which he responded “just drive,” according to court documents.

The suspect told the driver to stop near Second Avenue West and West McGraw Place, and then got out. The driver called police.

Jennifer Espitia was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she died.

Police found Cameron Espitia shortly before 2 a.m. walking about six blocks away from where he got out of the car. He had a small, semi-automatic pistol in an ankle holster.

Cameron Espitia told police officers he had been drinking alcohol and didn’t remember what had happened between the time he and his wife were looking for a car and when he later woke up in some bushes, according to court documents.

Jennifer Espitia graduated from Mercer Island High School and was on the rowing team at Saint Mary’s College in California, according to a college-athletics biography. She won a community-service award for her work as a peer educator at Planned Parenthood, working at a day care and building homes in Mexico.

Court records say Cameron Espitia worked for the U.S. Coast Guard.