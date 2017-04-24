Elizabeth Hokoana is charged with first-degree assault and her husband, Marc Hokoana, is charged with third-degree assault.
King County prosecutors have charged a couple with assault in connection with the shooting that occurred outside a speech by Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of Washington on Jan. 20.
Elizabeth Hokoana, 29, is charged with first-degree assault, with a firearm enhancement, in connection with the shooting 34-year-old Joshua Dukes outside Kane Hall.
Her husband, Marc Hokoana, 29, is charged with third-degree assault for allegedly using pepper-spray in the crowd just before the shooting.
