Elizabeth Hokoana is charged with first-degree assault and her husband, Marc Hokoana, is charged with third-degree assault.

King County prosecutors have charged a couple with assault in connection with the shooting that occurred outside a speech by Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of Washington on Jan. 20.

Elizabeth Hokoana, 29, is charged with first-degree assault, with a firearm enhancement, in connection with the shooting 34-year-old Joshua Dukes outside Kane Hall.

Her husband, Marc Hokoana, 29, is charged with third-degree assault for allegedly using pepper-spray in the crowd just before the shooting.

Dukes was critically injured.