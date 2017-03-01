A woman is accused of luring the victim in January to her Federal Way apartment building, where her boyfriend fatally shot and robbed him, then set his car on fire, according to police.

Federal Way police have arrested a couple in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old man whose body was left outside an apartment complex in January and whose car was torched the next day.

A King County District Court judge found probable cause Wednesday to hold a 24-year-old man on investigation of homicide and a 22-year-old woman on investigation of criminal conspiracy for their alleged roles in the death of Andre Aber-Williams on Jan. 11, said Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

The man’s bail was set at $1 million, while the woman’s bail was set at $250,000, Donohoe said. Both are residents of Federal Way. They were arrested Tuesday, jail records show.

According to the statement of probable cause outlining the police case against the suspects, the woman met Aber-Williams over social media and arranged for him to come to her apartment complex. Once he arrived, she somehow “communicated with her boyfriend,” who subsequently shot the victim, the statement says.

“The victim suffered a fatal wound, was dumped from his vehicle, and his personal property was stolen,” says the probable-cause statement.

The male suspect drove Aber-Williams’ vehicle several miles away, with his girlfriend following in her car, the statement says. He hid the vehicle in a friend’s garage, removed the stereo equipment, then the next day drove the vehicle a couple of blocks away and set it on fire, the statement says.

Aber-Williams’ body was found about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 at the Club Palisade Apartments in the 2200 block of South Star Lake Road, a police spokeswoman said at the time. His car was found ablaze on Jan. 12 in the 32300 block of Hoyt Road Southwest.