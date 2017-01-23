Christopher Monfort, 48, who was serving a life sentence for the 2009 ambush killing of Seattle police Officer Timothy Brenton, was found dead in his prison cell last week.

It could take as long as two months before the Walla Walla County Coroner’s Office determines the cause of death for Christopher Monfort, who was serving a life sentence for the ambush killing of a Seattle police officer when he was found dead in his cell last week.

The coroner is awaiting the results of toxicology tests from the state crime lab before releasing information about how Monfort, 48, died, an official said Monday.

Monfort was found unresponsive in his single-person cell at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead by medics, a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections (DOC) said at the time. Nothing suspicious was found in Monfort’s cell, nor were there any indications of self-harm, the DOC said.

In June 2015, Monfort was found guilty of aggravated first-degree murder for fatally shooting Officer Timothy Brenton as Brenton and his then-rookie partner as they sat in their patrol car in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood on Halloween night 2009.

He was also convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder — for trying to kill Brenton’s partner, and a week later, for pulling a gun on a police sergeant who was investigating a tip at Monfort’s Tukwila apartment building about the car used in Brenton’s slaying.

During that confrontation, Monfort was shot and wounded and was paralyzed below the waist. He was arrested, and police later found a stockpile of weapons and homemade explosives in his apartment.

Additionally, Monfort was found guilty of first-degree arson for firebombing police vehicles at a city maintenance yard nine days before Brenton was killed.

Monfort had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but was found guilty, though a King County jury unanimously voted not to impose the death penalty. Monfort’s attorneys claimed he believed he could end police brutality if enough police officers were randomly killed.