The corrections deputy’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says.

A corrections deputy was attacked Friday morning by an inmate at the Snohomish County Jail, the sheriff’s office is reporting.

The attack occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the psych unit of the Everett jail, which usually houses 10 to 17 inmates and is supervised by one corrections deputy, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The inmate was out of his cell when he attacked the 53-year-old deputy, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy was taken to a hospital.

The inmate, 26, was booked into the jail last summer on two counts of second- degree assault, the sheriff’s office said. During his arrest he allegedly assaulted the officers and tried to take one of their weapons, according to the sheriff’s office.

The injured corrections deputy has worked at the Snohomish County Jail for more than 12 years.