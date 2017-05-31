The King County Sheriff’s Office says the attack at Highline High School occurred in early May. The woman managed to fight the man off and run home.

A woman’s jaw was broken during a May 5 attack by an unknown man at Highline High School, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was walking her dog around 8 p.m. on school property, says a news release issued Wednesday night by sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West. As she walked the path near the school’s lunchroom, she was approached by a stranger, a man in his 20s who introduced himself as “Juan,” the news release says.

At the time, there was a sporting event at the school, at 225 S. 152nd St., which is west of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

As people who had attended the event were leaving, the man asked the woman how to get to the game, and she gave him directions, West wrote in the news release. He eventually stood by a tree before approaching the woman again and attempting to pet her dog, says the release.

The woman’s dog growled at the man, and the woman picked up the dog and ran with the man chasing her, according to the news release. He caught up to the woman, wrapped his arms around her neck and choked her, it says. She was able to fight him off and run home, where she called police; the man ran back to where people were leaving the sporting event, and the woman couldn’t say whether he left in a vehicle, West wrote.

West said the woman suffered a fractured jaw.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, in his mid-20s, 180 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and short, black hair; he was wearing a black jacket, bluejeans and black shoes, the news release says.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 206-296-3311.