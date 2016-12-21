Renton police find blood and shell casings at Nomad’s Hookah Lounge, but no suspects or victims.

Blood and bullet-shell casings were found at the scene of a shooting overnight at a Renton hookah lounge, according to police.

An investigation into the incident began at 2:12 a.m., when officers arrived at Nomad’s Hookah Lounge on Southwest 41st Street after reports of a fight, according to the Renton Police Department. Several people reported hearing gunfire, police said.

Investigators found blood and shell casings at the scene but no victims or suspects, the department said.

An investigation continues.