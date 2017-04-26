The Seattle police officer was seriously wounded in a shootout with an armed robber last week downtown.

A Seattle police officer seriously wounded in a shootout with an armed robber in downtown Seattle last week was released from Harborview Medical Center Wednesday.

Hudson Kang, 30, was shot in the face while pursuing Damarius Butts, 19, who robbed a Pioneer Square 7-Eleven store with his sister just after 1 p.m. Thursday. Butts exchanged fire with police as he ran from the store and was found dead several hours later in the Federal Office Building on First Avenue.

Another officer, Elizabeth Kennedy, 42, was saved from serious injury when a bullet lodged in her Kevlar vest. A third unidentified officer suffered a minor bullet wound to his hand.

On Tuesday, King County prosecutors charged Butts’ sister, Adrianna Butts, 17, with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault for her alleged role in the incident. Police say the revolver used by Damarius Butts belonged to his sister.