The Skagit County prosecutor has not decided whether to seek the death penalty against Arcan Cetin.

MOUNT VERNON — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for the 20-year-old man charged with fatally shooting five people at a Skagit County shopping mall in September.

Prosecutors filed five aggravated murder charges against Arcan Cetin on Wednesday and during Thursday’s arraignment, Cetin’s lawyers asked the judge to order a competency evaluation before Cetin enters a plea.

The Skagit County Superior Court judge granted that motion.

Cetin’s stepfather has said that Cetin suffers from psychiatric problems.

Police say Cetin entered the Cascade Mall in Burlington on Sept. 23 and headed for the Macy’s women’s store. Surveillance video shows Cetin shooting a teenage girl near some clothing racks and then shooting an adult man. He next went to the cosmetics section where he shot three women, according to the charges.

Police captured Cetin about 30 hours later near his Oak Harbor apartment.

Aggravated murder is punishable by either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Skagit County Prosecutor Richard Weyrich has not decided whether to seek the death penalty.

However, Gov. Jay Inslee in 2014 announced a moratorium on state executions, saying the way the death penalty is applied is too flawed to let more go forward.

Last week, Inslee signed a reprieve for Clark Richard Elmore, who had been convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter in Bellingham in 1995. Elmore will remain in prison for life. With his legal appeals exhausted, his execution had been scheduled for Jan. 19.