At least six vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Interstate 5 near the Mercer Street exit.

A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle is causing significant rush-hour delays, officials said. One driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The crash about 9 a.m. was in the northbound lanes just south of the Mercer Street exit, according to a tweet by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At least six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a tweet by Trooper Rick Johnson, a State Patrol spokesman.

About 10:15 a.m., all lanes were reopened to traffic, officials said.

Officials are asking commuters to use alternate routes.

This story is developing.