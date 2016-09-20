At least six vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Interstate 5 near the Mercer Street exit.
A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle is causing significant rush-hour delays, officials said. One driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
The crash about 9 a.m. was in the northbound lanes just south of the Mercer Street exit, according to a tweet by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
At least six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a tweet by Trooper Rick Johnson, a State Patrol spokesman.
About 10:15 a.m., all lanes were reopened to traffic, officials said.
Officials are asking commuters to use alternate routes.
This story is developing.
