Domestic-violence cases have skyrocketed in Yakima County, highlighted by four deaths in one week. Prosecutors say that number of cases has jumped 46 percent in three years.

YAKIMA — Police said the assault began when Nancy Medina-Pimentel told her husband she didn’t want to go into the bedroom.

He grabbed her, tried to pull her in anyway, then wrapped one arm around her neck and placed the other over her mouth, preventing her from breathing. She struggled and broke free. He left the room, and when he came back he had a black pistol in his hand.

Celso Ramirez Navarrete threatened to kill himself, according to a Yakima Police Department probable-cause affidavit filed April 24. He was detained by police on suspicion of second-degree assault and felony harassment. But because of insufficient evidence, no charges were ever filed and, as a result, a no-contact order expired three days after it was filed.

Six months later, both people were dead.

On Oct. 29, in the bedroom of their Yakima home, Ramirez Navarrete took a gun and fatally shot his wife before turning it on himself.

Medina-Pimentel’s death was one of four Yakima County homicides within a week that authorities say, in some way, were the result of domestic violence:

• On Oct. 26, Trae Oyler was riding in a car with friends near Tieton when a 27-year-old man, who had just been in a domestic-violence incident with his girlfriend, drove by and shot and killed Oyler.

• On Oct. 28, Aurelia Galvan’s body was discovered at the Clear Creek waterfall overlook along U.S. Highway 12 near White Pass with stab wounds to her neck, allegedly at the hands of her husband.

• Medina-Pimentel and Ramirez Navarrete’s bodies were discovered Oct. 29.

• Two days later, Christopher Gilchrist was stabbed on Halloween night in Yakima after an argument with two other people, who were married. Police believe the wife, Tisha Bryant, and Gilchrist were stabbed by Bryant’s husband.

The string of domestic violence-related deaths reflects a significant increase in cases in Yakima County district and superior courts, according to data from the prosecutor’s office.

In 2013, 721 domestic-violence cases were filed in district and superior courts. That number increased to 1,054 cases in 2015 — a 46 percent increase over a three-year period.

Eighty percent of homicides in Yakima have a connection to domestic violence, Yakima Police Chief Dominic Rizzi told the city council during a meeting last week to address the cluster of homicides.

“Nowhere have I seen domestic violence like it’s going on here in the valley,” he said. “It’s not isolated to any one demographic, income, any culture or any race. The domestic violence here is either reported at a higher level or is occurring at a higher level. I couldn’t tell you what it is.”

One thing law enforcement should look consider, said Abigail Mott, the domestic-violence program director at the YWCA, is what are referred to as “lethality factors.” These include threatening a victim with a firearm, threatened suicide, threats to kill, sexual assault and strangulation. If any of these are present, then the victim has a higher chance of being killed.

To some degree, it appears one of those factors was present in all four of the most recent deaths, according to a review of the cases.

Last year in Washington state, 73 percent of the 54 domestic-violence homicides were committed with a firearm, followed by strangulation at 15 percent, according to figures from the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

County Prosecutor Joseph Brusic said domestic-violence cases, which have increased in Yakima County in recent years, are some of the most difficult to prosecute.

Brusic’s office recently instituted a new domestic-violence reporting protocol and is working with local law-enforcement agencies and others to ensure all police and sheriff’s deputies are gathering the same evidence and filing reports that contain the same information regardless of jurisdiction.

That makes it easier for the prosecutor’s office to seek charges when appropriate, with the hope of securing convictions more often.