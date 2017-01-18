Christopher Monfort was serving a life sentence for killing Seattle police Officer Timothy Brenton in 2009.

Convicted cop killer Christopher Monfort was found dead in his cell on Wednesday morning at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, according to a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections.

Monfort, who was convicted in summer 2015 of aggravated first-degree murder for the ambush killing of Seattle police Officer Timothy Brenton on Halloween night 2009, was serving a life sentence. Paralyzed below the waist by a gunshot he suffered during his arrest in Tukwila, Monfort’s health had deteriorated by the time he stood trial in King County Superior Court.

Jeremy Barclay, correction’s communications director, said Monfort was found dead in his single-person cell at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Prison staff began CPR but Monfort was pronounced dead by medics, he said.

There was nothing suspicious found in Monfort’s cell and there were no indications of self-harm, Barclay said.