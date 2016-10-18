The child suffered serious injuries when a car drove onto the sidewalk trying to avoid a collision on the road, officials said.

A child suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Northeast Renton Tuesday morning, according the Renton Regional Fire Authority.

The child was struck when a motorist drove a car onto a sidewalk to avoid a road collision, the department said in a tweet.

The child, whose name has not been released, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, the department said.