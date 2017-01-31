Officers Michael Spaulding and Scott Miller have said they fired when they saw Taylor, 46, reach toward what they believed was a handgun they had earlier seen in a holster on his hip.

The mother of Che Taylor broke down Tuesday as video was played to a King County inquest jury of the fatal shooting of her son last year by two Seattle police officers.

The patrol-car video showed the officers opening fire with rifles as Taylor stood next to a parked car, although Taylor can’t be seen because the car obscures the view.

They were trying to arrest him in the Wedgwood neighborhood in North Seattle on Feb. 21 as a felon in possession of a firearm. A handgun was later recovered from inside the car.

Both officers are scheduled to testify this week.

Taylor’s mother, Joyce Dorsey, sat in the front bench in the courtroom as the video was played for the eight-member jury. Family members surrounded her.

As the shooting unfolded on the screen, she began crying and doubled over, breaking into wracking sobs.

The video was stopped and she was led from the courtroom at the King County Courthouse, saying “my baby” while continuing to loudly sob.

King County District Judge Janet Garrow called for a recess and let jurors return to the jury room. The fact-finding proceeding resumed after the break.

As she later left the courthouse, Dorsey said it was the first time she had seen the video.